Sunday 29 March 2020 - 13:47

Leader Hails Disabled Veterans as “Living Martyrs”

Story Code : 853415
Leader Hails Disabled Veterans as “Living Martyrs”
Congratulating the day, the Leader described the injured war veterans as ‘alive martyrs’. He wished the veterans and their families health and success.

The Disabled Veterans Day is celebrated every year on the birthday anniversary of Abbas ibn Ali, Imam Hossein’s brother and a key figure in the Battle of Karbala.

Every year, representatives of the Leader would go visit the injured veterans across the country but this year as the country is fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak and the need for implementation of social distancing, the visits have been canceled.
