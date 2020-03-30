0
Monday 30 March 2020 - 02:35

Turkish Occupation and its Mercenary Again Cut Off Water from Hasaka City

Story Code : 853474
In a statement to a SANA reporter on Sunday, Director of Hasaka Water Department Mahmoud al-Ukla said that the water was cut off by the occupation army and its terrorist mercenary from ten o’clock on Saturday night to date, without knowing the reasons.

He pointed out that what is happening is a clear violation and a human crime against people of Hasaka and its affiliated population centers and increase their suffering.

This is the third time that drinking water has been cut off by the Turkish occupation and its mercenary during current March.
Source : SANA
