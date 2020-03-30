Turkish Occupation and its Mercenary Again Cut Off Water from Hasaka City

Islam Times - The Turkish occupation army and its terrorist mercenaries again cut off water from Hasaka city and its surroundings after stopping water pumping from Alouk station in Ras al-Ayn countryside, endangering the lives of about one million people.

In a statement to a SANA reporter on Sunday, Director of Hasaka Water Department Mahmoud al-Ukla said that the water was cut off by the occupation army and its terrorist mercenary from ten o’clock on Saturday night to date, without knowing the reasons.He pointed out that what is happening is a clear violation and a human crime against people of Hasaka and its affiliated population centers and increase their suffering.This is the third time that drinking water has been cut off by the Turkish occupation and its mercenary during current March.