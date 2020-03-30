0
Monday 30 March 2020 - 13:48

Global Number of Coronavirus Cases Smashes Past 720,000

Story Code : 853578
Global Number of Coronavirus Cases Smashes Past 720,000
The cases have reached 721,817 as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 30, (Philippine time) with 33,968 total deaths and 151,204 total recoveries.

US is still the country with the most number of cases at 142,328 with 2,489 coronavirus fatalities and 4,767 total recoveries. It is followed by Italy with 97,689 cases and 10,779 deaths and 13,030 recoveries.

China is third with 82,133 cases, largely previous cases already reported, with 3,304 deaths, and an alarming number of recoveries at 75,583.

Fourth is Spain with 80,110 cases, 6803 deaths and 14,709 recoveries.

Fifth is Germany with 62,095 cases, 541 deaths and 9,211 recoveries.

Sixth is France with 40,723 cases where 2,611 of patients died, while 7,226 recovered.

Seventh with the most number of cases is Iran with 38,309 cases, with 2,640 deaths and 12,391 recoveries.

Eighth is the United Kingdom with 19,784 cases, 1231 of whom died and only 151 recoveries so far.

Next is Switzerland with 14,829 cases, with 300 deaths and 1,595 recoveries; followed by the Netherlands with 10,930 cases, 772 deaths and 253 recoveries; and Belgium with 10,836 cases, 431 deaths and 1359 recoveries.

Other countries also had rising coronavirus cases as the virus continued to infect more people. Stringent quarantine measures and lockdowns have been put in place in various regions across the globe to stem the spread of the virus while scientists and medical experts are trying to find a vaccine for COVID-19, and a cure for the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also called on all countries implementing lockdowns to aggressively isolate and treat coronavirus cases, while also aggressively doing contact tracing.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, said that it was also important to strengthen and capacitate the health workers, giving them the needed personal protective equipment that they need.

“One of the most important areas of international cooperation is research and development. A vaccine is still at least 12 to 18 months away,” he said in an earlier statement.

“In the meantime, we recognize that there is an urgent need for therapeutics to treat patients and save lives,” Dr. Tedros said.

He also called on individuals and countries “to refrain from using therapeutics that have not been demonstrated to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19.”

 “The history of medicine is strewn with examples of drugs that worked on paper, or in a test tube, but didn’t work in humans or were actually harmful,” the WHO chief said.
Related Stories
Afghan Political Rivals Divided over Release of 5,000 Taliban Prisoners
Islam Times - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's main political rival supports a Taliban demand for the release of thousands of their prisoners before ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Waging ’Medical Terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Zarif
US Waging ’Medical Terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Zarif
Israeli PM’s Adviser Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Israeli PM’s Adviser Tested Positive For Coronavirus
30 March 2020
German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Concerns
German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Concerns
30 March 2020
Yemeni Forces Waged a Major Offensive on the Saudi Capital
Yemeni Forces Waged a Major Offensive on the Saudi Capital
30 March 2020
North Korea Fires More Missiles than Ever amid Coronavirus Outbreak
North Korea Fires More Missiles than Ever amid Coronavirus Outbreak
29 March 2020
Hugo Carvajal (L) and Nicolas Maduro (R) pictured at the Socialist party congress in Caracas, 2014
Venezuela’s Ex-Spy Chief ‘to Turn Himself in’ to US Authorities
29 March 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ongoing Situation More Important Than Wold Wars
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ongoing Situation More Important Than Wold Wars
By: Mohammad Salami
29 March 2020
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
28 March 2020
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
28 March 2020
Israeli Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Besieged Gaza
Israeli Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Besieged Gaza
28 March 2020
US Sanctions on Venezuela A
US Sanctions on Venezuela A 'Tool of Genocide' amid Epidemic: Russia
28 March 2020
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
27 March 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
27 March 2020