0
Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 14:34

US Seeking Revenge through ‘Humanitarian Catastrophe’: Zarif

Story Code : 853812
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
“The pandemic, which has put human’s destiny in danger, requires all-out cooperation, unity and prayers,” he wrote in a tweet in Arabic, Mehr news agency reported.

“In history, no country has witnessed similar behavior to that of the US President and his team, who are abusing the conditions seeking revenge and spread of hatred besides taking advantage of the outbreak to reach their electoral goals,” he added.

Zarif has also called sanctions, imposed on Iran by the US amid the coronavirus pandemic, “medical terrorism,” in his op-ed for Russia’s Kommersant newspaper on Monday.

He highlighted in the article that Iran has a strong healthcare system, but, thanks to the US’ illegal blocking of Iran’s sources of income, Tehran’s access to medicine and medical equipment becomes impossible.

“This leads to a humanitarian catastrophe. Although Iran is a country that has rich fossil reserves, including oil and gas, it does not have, thanks to the US-imposed sanctions, funding sources, necessary to provide aid to the people who suffered from the coronavirus,” Zarif believes.

“Anti-Iranian sanctions also prohibit the procurement of drugs and medical equipment by the Iranian government. Restrictions in banking and financial sectors, imposed against Iran, harm humanitarian import. Due to American threats, European medical equipment makers do not trade with Iran and do not sell us medical goods.”

The Iranian Minister has noted that the US engages in “economic and medical terrorism” against Iran in various forms.
Source : Iranian Media
Related Stories
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
Islam Times - Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on Thu. lashed out at the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey
Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey
IRGC Warns that Enemies
IRGC Warns that Enemies' First Mistake Will be Their Last
31 March 2020
Gazans Staged an Anti-Occupation Rally Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
Gazans Staged an Anti-Occupation Rally Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
31 March 2020
Haftar
Haftar's Army Shot Down a Turkish Aircraft
31 March 2020
US Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 3,000
US Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 3,000
31 March 2020
US Waging ’Medical Terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Zarif
US Waging ’Medical Terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Zarif
30 March 2020
Israeli PM’s Adviser Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Israeli PM’s Adviser Tested Positive For Coronavirus
30 March 2020
German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Concerns
German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Concerns
30 March 2020
Yemeni Forces Waged a Major Offensive on the Saudi Capital
Yemeni Forces Waged a Major Offensive on the Saudi Capital
30 March 2020
North Korea Fires More Missiles than Ever amid Coronavirus Outbreak
North Korea Fires More Missiles than Ever amid Coronavirus Outbreak
29 March 2020
Hugo Carvajal (L) and Nicolas Maduro (R) pictured at the Socialist party congress in Caracas, 2014
Venezuela’s Ex-Spy Chief ‘to Turn Himself in’ to US Authorities
29 March 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ongoing Situation More Important Than Wold Wars
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ongoing Situation More Important Than Wold Wars
By: Mohammad Salami
29 March 2020
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
28 March 2020