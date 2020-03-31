0
Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 14:48

IRGC Warns that Enemies' First Mistake Will be Their Last

Story Code : 853815
IRGC Warns that Enemies
"The Islamic Republic's responses will be definite and devastating and will not even give them the opportunity to express their regret," the statement said.

It underlined that presently, Iran's influence has been developed to areas broader than west Asia and the issue is a nightmare for the US, Israel regime and their allies.

With its discourse relied on seeking justice and fighting arrogant powers, the Islamic Republic has reduced the role of the US, Israel and their allies in global strategic arenas, it added. 

The statement was released on the occasion of Farvardin 12 on the Persian calendar, which falls on April 1 in normal years and March 31 in leap years, as the anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey
Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey
IRGC Warns that Enemies
IRGC Warns that Enemies' First Mistake Will be Their Last
31 March 2020
Gazans Staged an Anti-Occupation Rally Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
Gazans Staged an Anti-Occupation Rally Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
31 March 2020
Haftar
Haftar's Army Shot Down a Turkish Aircraft
31 March 2020
US Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 3,000
US Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 3,000
31 March 2020
US Waging ’Medical Terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Zarif
US Waging ’Medical Terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Zarif
30 March 2020
Israeli PM’s Adviser Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Israeli PM’s Adviser Tested Positive For Coronavirus
30 March 2020
German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Concerns
German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Concerns
30 March 2020
Yemeni Forces Waged a Major Offensive on the Saudi Capital
Yemeni Forces Waged a Major Offensive on the Saudi Capital
30 March 2020
North Korea Fires More Missiles than Ever amid Coronavirus Outbreak
North Korea Fires More Missiles than Ever amid Coronavirus Outbreak
29 March 2020
Hugo Carvajal (L) and Nicolas Maduro (R) pictured at the Socialist party congress in Caracas, 2014
Venezuela’s Ex-Spy Chief ‘to Turn Himself in’ to US Authorities
29 March 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ongoing Situation More Important Than Wold Wars
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ongoing Situation More Important Than Wold Wars
By: Mohammad Salami
29 March 2020
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
28 March 2020