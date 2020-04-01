0
Wednesday 1 April 2020 - 13:08

Venezuela Rejects US Offer to Ease Sanctions in Exchange for Transitional Government

Story Code : 854030
“The Bolivarian government reiterates that Venezuela does not accept, nor will it ever accept any tutelage, from any foreign government,” tweeted Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

The so-called “Democratic Framework for Venezuela,” as outlined by Pompeo, requires President Maduro to resign and hand power over to a five-member council to govern Venezuela until presidential and parliamentary elections could be held later this year.

Not coincidentally, the scheme envisages the selection of four of the members of the council by the opposition-controlled National Assembly and that of the fifth — who would serve as interim president until elections are held — by the first four.

The Venezuelan opposition attempted to push a similar proposal last summer through dialog mediated by Norway, but the talks ended after President Maduro’s government pulled out to protest Washington’s tightening of sanctions against it.

The US imposed its latest round of sanctions on Venezuela last year in an attempt to force President Maduro to step down.

However, Maduro has so far resisted all attempts to remove him from power.

He is backed by Venezuela's military as well as Russia, China and Cuba.

Less than a week ago, the US took a tougher line with President Maduro.
