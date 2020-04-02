0
Thursday 2 April 2020 - 13:51

Israeli Health Minister Diagnosed with Coronavirus, Mossad Chief to Enter Quarantine: Haaretz

Story Code : 854256
Israeli Health Minister Diagnosed with Coronavirus, Mossad Chief to Enter Quarantine: Haaretz
6,211 Israelis have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Haaretz which added that thirty-one of others have died.

“107 are in serious conditions and 83 are on life support. One Israeli tourist died in Italy. So far, 241 have recovered.”

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman tested positive for the coronavirus, which pushed the occupation authorities to isolate all his staff too.

Following Health Minister’s diagnosis of the coronavirus, Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen and the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, will be required to enter isolation in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.
Source : Israeli Media
Related Stories
Israel training mercenaries for Yemen war in UAE camps in Negev: Haaretz
Islam Times - Israel's leading daily Haaretz says Tel Aviv is a partner to the Saudi war on Yemen and is "reaping the profits" from its partnership ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report
Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report
2 April 2020
US Officials Making Shameless Comments on Coronavirus Data: China
US Officials Making Shameless Comments on Coronavirus Data: China
2 April 2020
Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq
Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq
2 April 2020
Coronavirus Worst Crisis Since WWII: UN
Coronavirus Worst Crisis Since WWII: UN
1 April 2020
Iran Warns that American Military Moves in Iraq Could Escalate Regional Tensions
Iran Warns that American Military Moves in Iraq Could Escalate Regional Tensions
1 April 2020
Syria
Syria's Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression East of Homs
1 April 2020
New York City Offering Prisoners at Rikers Island $6 an Hour to Dig Mass Graves
New York City Offering Prisoners at Rikers Island $6 an Hour to Dig Mass Graves
1 April 2020
Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey
Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey
31 March 2020
IRGC Warns that Enemies
IRGC Warns that Enemies' First Mistake Will be Their Last
31 March 2020
Gazans Staged an Anti-Occupation Rally Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
Gazans Staged an Anti-Occupation Rally Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
31 March 2020
Haftar
Haftar's Army Shot Down a Turkish Aircraft
31 March 2020
US Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 3,000
US Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 3,000
31 March 2020