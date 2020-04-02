If U.S. Makes Slightest Move against Iran, It Will Face the ‘Fiercest Response’: General Baqeri

Islam Times - Iran’s armed forces chief of staff said on Thursday that Iran has no intention of aggression against U.S. forces in the region but warned if the Americans have an “ill will against our country’s security” or make the slightest move against Iran “they will face our fiercest reactions”.

Major General Mohammad Hussein Baqeri made the warnings in response to the U.S. moves in the region.In recent days Americans have been increasing their military moves in Iraq and the Persian Gulf, launching an extensive media and psychological operations and have intentions against Iraqi resistance forces, including Popular Mobilization Units, also called Hash al-Shaabi, the top general said.He added Iran is “closely monitoring the activities and moves of Americans” in the region and defense forces are guarding “land, marine and aerial borders”.