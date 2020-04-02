0
Thursday 2 April 2020 - 14:46

If U.S. Makes Slightest Move against Iran, It Will Face the ‘Fiercest Response’: General Baqeri

Story Code : 854263
If U.S. Makes Slightest Move against Iran, It Will Face the ‘Fiercest Response’: General Baqeri
Major General Mohammad Hussein Baqeri made the warnings in response to the U.S. moves in the region.

In recent days Americans have been increasing their military moves in Iraq and the Persian Gulf, launching an extensive media and psychological operations and have intentions against Iraqi resistance forces, including Popular Mobilization Units, also called Hash al-Shaabi, the top general said.

He added Iran is “closely monitoring the activities and moves of Americans” in the region and defense forces are guarding “land, marine and aerial borders”.
Related Stories
If US Mischief Behaviors are Bontinued; It Will Receive a Tougher Response: Maj. Gen. Bagheri
Islam Times - The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that Islamic ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report
Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report
2 April 2020
US Officials Making Shameless Comments on Coronavirus Data: China
US Officials Making Shameless Comments on Coronavirus Data: China
2 April 2020
Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq
Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq
2 April 2020
Coronavirus Worst Crisis Since WWII: UN
Coronavirus Worst Crisis Since WWII: UN
1 April 2020
Iran Warns that American Military Moves in Iraq Could Escalate Regional Tensions
Iran Warns that American Military Moves in Iraq Could Escalate Regional Tensions
1 April 2020
Syria
Syria's Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression East of Homs
1 April 2020
New York City Offering Prisoners at Rikers Island $6 an Hour to Dig Mass Graves
New York City Offering Prisoners at Rikers Island $6 an Hour to Dig Mass Graves
1 April 2020
Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey
Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey
31 March 2020
IRGC Warns that Enemies
IRGC Warns that Enemies' First Mistake Will be Their Last
31 March 2020
Gazans Staged an Anti-Occupation Rally Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
Gazans Staged an Anti-Occupation Rally Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
31 March 2020
Haftar
Haftar's Army Shot Down a Turkish Aircraft
31 March 2020
US Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 3,000
US Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 3,000
31 March 2020