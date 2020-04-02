Over 800 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Iran to Go Back Home

Islam Times - Indian Supreme Court has decided to bring back more than 800 Indian pilgrims stuck in Iran amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to local reports.

As the Economic Time quoted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, some 850-odd Indian pilgrims are stuck in the Iranian city Qom, after all flights were suspended to contain the spread of the pandemic.Mehta said some of the pilgrims had been brought back, but not all.They should also be brought back and quarantined here, he said.In mid-March, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced in a tweet that the fourth group of Indian passengers stranded in Iran due to the cancelation of flights as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak was returned home on a flight from Tehran to New Delhi.At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, there were some 1,200 Indian citizens, mostly students, and pilgrims, in the country.Meanwhile, the last group of Iranian nationals who had been stranded in India amid the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus was returned home on a flight from New Delhi to Tehran also in mid-March.