NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq

Islam Times - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance has decided to expand its mission in Iraq by training personnel for the national army and security forces.

During a recent press conference held at the end of a meeting conducted by NATO foreign ministers, Stoltenberg said, “We agreed to expand our mission in Iraq by training non-commissioned officers, mine experts and federal police cadres within the framework of its program,” Almasdar News reported.Stoltenberg’s comments came a few days after Belgium, France, Canada, and the US withdrew some of their forces from Iraq.In January, the Iraqi Parliament voted to pass a resolution that called on all foreign forces to leave the country. The vote came following the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi, and their companions in a US airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport two days earlier.The US has deployed new Patriot missile systems to Iraq amid calls for the immediate withdrawal of all foreign troops from the Arab country.A member of the Iraqi parliament's security and defense committee strongly condemned the move as a breach of the Arab country’s sovereignty.