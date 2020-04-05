0
Sunday 5 April 2020 - 14:05

Hamas Highlights Solidarity with Iranians in Fight against Coronavirus

Story Code : 854827
Hamas Highlights Solidarity with Iranians in Fight against Coronavirus
Haniyeh congratulated Valayati over New Year and wished success for Iranians especially in fighting pandemic.

He emphasized Palestinians’ victory and liberation of Holy Quds.

Haniyeh paid tribute to Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Suleimni and appreciated Iran’s stances with regard to supporting oppressed Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Velayati expressed hope for uprooting the coronavirus and for solving problems happened for Muslims, Islamic World and all other countries.

He also wished victory and health for oppressed people of Palestine.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Velayati praised the efforts made by Resistance groups and Hamas for materializing Palestinian aspirations.

He wished for continuation of the way initiated by Resistance fighters like the marty Lieutenant General Qasem Suleimani.
Comment


Featured Stories
India Bans All Exports of Trump’s ‘Game Changer’ Virus Drug
India Bans All Exports of Trump’s ‘Game Changer’ Virus Drug
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Vowed to End US Occupation of Iraq
5 April 2020
Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels
Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels
5 April 2020
Coronavirus Cases Pass 1,2 Million and Over 65,000 Killed
Coronavirus Cases Pass 1,2 Million and Over 65,000 Killed
5 April 2020
There
There'll be a Lot of Death in the Coming Week: Trump
5 April 2020
At Least 19 Killed in Mexico Gang Clash
At Least 19 Killed in Mexico Gang Clash
5 April 2020
Badr Warns The Patriot May be Used to Strike Iraqi Aircraft
Badr Warns The Patriot May be Used to Strike Iraqi Aircraft
5 April 2020
NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq
NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq
4 April 2020
Trump Fires Intelligence Official Who Sparked Impeachment Process
Trump Fires Intelligence Official Who Sparked Impeachment Process
4 April 2020
Germany Accuses US of ‘Modern Day Piracy’ for Seizing Face Mask Shipments Bound for Europe
Germany Accuses US of ‘Modern Day Piracy’ for Seizing Face Mask Shipments Bound for Europe
4 April 2020
Saudi Airstrikes Kill More Civilians in Yemen
Saudi Airstrikes Kill More Civilians in Yemen
4 April 2020
Lebanon Complains to UNSC against Israel over Violating Airspace
Lebanon Complains to UNSC against Israel over Violating Airspace
3 April 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top a Million, Deaths Surpass 50,000
Global Coronavirus Cases Top a Million, Deaths Surpass 50,000
3 April 2020