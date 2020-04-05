Hamas Highlights Solidarity with Iranians in Fight against Coronavirus

Islam Times - Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh in a phone conversation with Advisor to the Supreme Leader on foreign affairs Ali Akbar Velayati on Sunday stressed solidarity with Iranian nation in fight against coronavirus.

Haniyeh congratulated Valayati over New Year and wished success for Iranians especially in fighting pandemic.He emphasized Palestinians’ victory and liberation of Holy Quds.Haniyeh paid tribute to Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Suleimni and appreciated Iran’s stances with regard to supporting oppressed Palestinians.Meanwhile, Velayati expressed hope for uprooting the coronavirus and for solving problems happened for Muslims, Islamic World and all other countries.He also wished victory and health for oppressed people of Palestine.Elsewhere in his remarks, Velayati praised the efforts made by Resistance groups and Hamas for materializing Palestinian aspirations.He wished for continuation of the way initiated by Resistance fighters like the marty Lieutenant General Qasem Suleimani.