Iran Ready to Help Turkey in COVID-19 Battle: Zarif

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced the country’s readiness to help Turkey to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic.

In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday, Zarif expressed sympathy with the Turkish government and people over the outbreak of the coronavirus in the neighboring country.He also voiced the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to provide whatever assistance and cooperation necessary in the fight against COVID-19.The two top diplomats also discussed the bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Ankara in the fields of transportation and transit of goods.On Monday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said the Iranian Armed Forces are prepared to share their experiences in the battle with the novel coronavirus with the military forces of Turkey.