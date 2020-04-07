0
Tuesday 7 April 2020 - 13:33

Turkish Occupation Forces and Its Mercenaries Attack Safe Villages of Hasaka

Story Code : 855223
Turkish Occupation Forces and Its Mercenaries Attack Safe Villages of Hasaka
SANA reporter in Hasaka stated that the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries from the terrorist organizations at dawn on Tuesday attacked with various shells a number of villages affiliated to the towns of Tal Tamr and Abu Rasin, causing material damage to the property of the people.

Civil sources from the region told the reporter that the mercenaries of the Turkish occupation, positioned at the Turkish observation points in the village of Enq al-Hawa and Tel Mendel, targeted with mortars and artillery shells the vicinity of the towns of Tal Tamr and Abu Rasin at dawn.

Later, the Turkish occupation forces participated in attacking the aforementioned areas by firing a group of shells from inside the Turkish territory.

Since the beginning of its aggression on the Syrian territories on the ninth of last October, the Turkish occupation forces and their terrorist mercenaries have been attacking the safe villages towns in the countryside of Hasaka, Raqqa and Aleppo with artillery shells and various heavy weapons, causing the destruction of residential houses and vital facilities in these towns in addition to the displacement of the residents.
Source : SANA
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
Japan
Japan's PM Declares Coronavirus State of Emergency as Infections Rise
7 April 2020
Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact
Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact
7 April 2020
UK PM Moved to Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen
UK PM Moved to Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen
7 April 2020
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
6 April 2020
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
6 April 2020
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
6 April 2020
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
6 April 2020
India Bans All Exports of Trump’s ‘Game Changer’ Virus Drug
India Bans All Exports of Trump’s ‘Game Changer’ Virus Drug
5 April 2020
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Vowed to End US Occupation of Iraq
5 April 2020
Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels
Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels
5 April 2020
Coronavirus Cases Pass 1,2 Million and Over 65,000 Killed
Coronavirus Cases Pass 1,2 Million and Over 65,000 Killed
5 April 2020
There
There'll be a Lot of Death in the Coming Week: Trump
5 April 2020