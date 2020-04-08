0
Wednesday 8 April 2020 - 13:42

WHO Europe Says 'Now Is Not the Time to Relax Measures'

Story Code : 855423
WHO Europe Says
"Now is not the time to relax measures," WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news conference, AFP reported.

"It is the time to once again double and triple our collective efforts to drive towards suppression with the whole support of society."

Kluge called on "all countries" to strengthen their efforts in 3 main areas.

Firstly, protecting health service workers, including training and making sure they have the necessary support structures.

Second, authorities needed to focus on stopping and slowing the spread of COVID-19 by using public health measures aimed at separating "healthy people from suspected and probable cases."

Third, governments and authorities had to continuously communicate with communities to make people conform to "current and possible future measures."

Several European countries have announced plans to start easing the restrictive measures introduced to curb the spread of the disease.

On Monday, April 6, Austria announced plans to start opening some businesses and public parks from April 14.

Denmark and Norway, who have both adopted strategies of "semi-confinement," have also signaled loosening some measures later in April.

WHO Europe noted that while cases in Spain and Italy – Europe's worst hit countries – were still increasing, the rate of increase seemed to have slowed following the introduction of restrictive measures and lockdowns.

It also noted progress in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

But Kluge expressed alarm at the "dramatic increase in virus spread" in Turkey over the last week, and said a fresh surge had been observed in Sweden.

Cases in Ukraine, Belgium and Norway were also still on the rise.

WHO Europe reported that a total of 687,236 confirmed cases had been reported across the continent, with 52,824 deaths.
Comment


Featured Stories
Arab League Warns of Israeli Settlement Expansion amid Pandemic
Arab League Warns of Israeli Settlement Expansion amid Pandemic
Trump Administration Opposes IMF Assistance to Iran amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic
Trump Administration Opposes IMF Assistance to Iran amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic
8 April 2020
Yemen Troops Recapture Major Military Camp in Jawf
Yemen Troops Recapture Major Military Camp in Jawf
8 April 2020
The Savior Will Come to Spread Peace and Justice: Sayyed Nasrallah
The Savior Will Come to Spread Peace and Justice: Sayyed Nasrallah
8 April 2020
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
8 April 2020
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
7 April 2020
Japan
Japan's PM Declares Coronavirus State of Emergency as Infections Rise
7 April 2020
Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact
Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact
7 April 2020
UK PM Moved to Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen
UK PM Moved to Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen
7 April 2020
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
6 April 2020
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
6 April 2020
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
6 April 2020
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
6 April 2020