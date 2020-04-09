0
Thursday 9 April 2020 - 13:20

Iranian Adviser Urges Muslims to Help Palestine in Coronavirus Fight

Story Code : 855629
Iranian Adviser Urges Muslims to Help Palestine in Coronavirus Fight
In a Wednesday meeting with Palestine’s Ambassador to Tehran Salah Al-Zawawi, Iranian parliament speaker’s adviser for international affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said although the world is plagued by the coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Ummah (community) and the free nations must help the people of Palestine in the fight against COVID-19.

Expressing regret at the dire situation in Palestine in the wake of outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Amir Abdollahian said the Zionist regime’s criminal move to keep the humanitarian sanctions against Gaza and the West Bank in place will fuel anger of Palestinians and the resistance groups.

Zawawi, for his part, thanked the Islamic Republic for its effective supports for Palestine and Muslim unity over the past four decades.

The envoy also pointed to the critical situation in Palestine caused by the blockade and the shortage of medical and health facilities, saying there is information that the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent harms have been part of a plot hatched by the US and the Zionist regime in order to create the so-called “great Israel”, but the ploy has backfired.

For weeks, Palestinian officials have issued warnings that workers travelling back and forth between occupied territories, Israeli settlements and their homes could fuel a larger outbreak. 

As of April 5, the Palestinian Authority (PA) had recorded 252 cases of coronavirus and one death.

The PA has projected that its budget deficit could increase from $0.8 billion to between $1.8 billion and $2.4 billion as a result of losses in government revenues, depending on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader: Western and Liberal Democracy not Giving Peace to Humanity
Leader: Western and Liberal Democracy not Giving Peace to Humanity
Iranian Adviser Urges Muslims to Help Palestine in Coronavirus Fight
Iranian Adviser Urges Muslims to Help Palestine in Coronavirus Fight
9 April 2020
Saudi-led Coalition to Announce Yemen Ceasefire
Saudi-led Coalition to Announce Yemen Ceasefire
9 April 2020
African Leaders Rally Around WHO Head after Trump Criticism
African Leaders Rally Around WHO Head after Trump Criticism
9 April 2020
Iraq Intelligence Chief Named New PM-Designate
Iraq Intelligence Chief Named New PM-Designate
9 April 2020
WHO Officials Says Now is Not the Time to Cut Back on Funding, Reacting to Trumps
WHO Officials Says Now is Not the Time to Cut Back on Funding, Reacting to Trumps's Threat
9 April 2020
Coronavirus Revealed the Emptiness of US Government’s Self-Proclaimed Hegemony: Abdollahian
Coronavirus Revealed the Emptiness of US Government’s Self-Proclaimed Hegemony: Abdollahian
9 April 2020
Arab League Warns of Israeli Settlement Expansion amid Pandemic
Arab League Warns of Israeli Settlement Expansion amid Pandemic
8 April 2020
Trump Administration Opposes IMF Assistance to Iran amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic
Trump Administration Opposes IMF Assistance to Iran amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic
8 April 2020
Yemen Troops Recapture Major Military Camp in Jawf
Yemen Troops Recapture Major Military Camp in Jawf
8 April 2020
The Savior Will Come to Spread Peace and Justice: Sayyed Nasrallah
The Savior Will Come to Spread Peace and Justice: Sayyed Nasrallah
8 April 2020
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
8 April 2020
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
7 April 2020