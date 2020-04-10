Chadian Soldiers Neutralized 1000 Boko Haram Militants

Islam Times - The Chadian army announced that it had launched an operation against the "Boko Haram" group in the Lake Chad region, resulting in the killing of 1,000 armed men and the death of 52 of its members.

The Chadian army spokesman, Colonel Azem Bermendoa Agouna, said that the army ended the Operation Bohoma Anger launched by President Idriss Deby on Wednesday, after killing about 100 Chadian soldiers at the hands of "Boko Haram" militants on March 23.Agouna confirmed that the army expelled "Boko Haram" militants from the Chad lands to "the depth of the Niger and Nigeria territories, waiting for their forces to assume responsibility."