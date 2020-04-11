0
Saturday 11 April 2020 - 14:59

Japanese PM Urges Citizens to Stay Home As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Story Code : 856039
Japanese PM Urges Citizens to Stay Home As Coronavirus Cases Rise
The nationwide call for citizens to stay home in the evenings follows the declaration of a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures last week, Reuters reported.

Abe has been gradually tightening guidance, seeking to lessen the impact on the economy as it is hammered by the pandemic, leading to criticism that he has been too slow to act and risks having the virus spread out of control.

Tokyo, the current center of Japan’s coronavirus outbreak, identified more than 190 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, topping Friday’s record high of 189 cases, NHK said.
