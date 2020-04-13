Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision

Islam Times - Turkish Interior Minister announced on Sunday he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Turkey announced the weekend lockdown late on Friday, but in the brief time before it went into effect many people rushed out to buy food and drink in the country's commercial hub Istanbul, a city of 16 million people, and other cities.The lockdown decision was taken with good intention and aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus, he said. Lockdown ended at 2100 GMT on Sunday.Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has not accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish presidency said on Sunday."The resignation of our interior minister has not been accepted by the president, he will continue his duty," the presidency's communications directorate said.Turkey's death toll from COVID-19 has risen above 1,100, with more than 50,000 confirmed cases since first patient diagnosed a little over a month ago.