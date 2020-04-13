Ex-Israeli Chief Rabbi Dies of Coronavirus as Total Cases Surpass 11,200

Israeli Health Ministry reported that 11,235 people with the virus, the Jerusalem Post said, noting that 181 Israelis are in serious condition, including 133 on ventilators.
A total of 7,680 tests were carried out between Sunday and Monday morning, the Health daily quoted the ministry as saying, noting that the number is up from less than 6,000 a few days before.
The ministry said it is targeting 10,000 daily tests during the Passover holiday.
The key coronavirus battlegrounds in the Zionist entity continue to be Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Bnei Brak, with a total of 2,093 and 1,888 cases respectively.
Earlier on Sunday, Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, the former Sephardic chief rabbi of the Zionist entity died due to complications from the coronavirus.
Bakshi-Doron, 79, who served as chief rabbi from 1993 to 2003, died five days after being hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.