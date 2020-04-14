0
Tuesday 14 April 2020 - 13:22

China Called On US to Lift Bans and Stop Hampering Iran’s COVID-19 Response

Story Code : 856645
China Called On US to Lift Bans and Stop Hampering Iran’s COVID-19 Response
“(US) sanctions are obviously contrary to the humanitarian principle and seriously obstruct Iran’s fight against the epidemic as well as the humanitarian aid to Iran by the UN and other international organizations. Iran’s 80 million people’s difficulties in their fight against COVID-19 due to American sanctions are also not conducive to the efforts in the Middle East and beyond. China urges the United States to immediately lift sanctions against Iran and avoid hindering Iran’s epidemic response and harming Iranian people’s livelihood,” Hua told Tehran Times in an interview published on Tuesday.

He added, “China has always resolutely opposed the United States invoking its domestic laws and imposing unilateral sanctions and so-called ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ against other countries including China. We also call on the international community and Iran to strengthen cooperation and jointly safeguard global and regional public health security”.

Iran — the worst-hit state by the coronavirus spread in the Middle East — has been doing its utmost to contain the respiratory disease despite the hardships created by the US sanctions.

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has reached 74,877.

Kianoosh Jahanpoor said COVID-19 has taken the lives of 98 patients in Iran during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,683.

He added that 48,129 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far and have left the hospital.
Related Stories
PUSSYCAT Media has Failed to Call Out the UK Government's ABYSMAL Covid-19 Response. We Should be Angry
Islam Times - As the UK government’s inadequate response to the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
14 April 2020
Trump Claims He Has
Trump Claims He Has 'Total' Authority over Reopening Economy
14 April 2020
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
14 April 2020
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
13 April 2020
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
13 April 2020
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
13 April 2020
Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight
Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight
13 April 2020
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
12 April 2020
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
12 April 2020
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
12 April 2020
Zionist Entity Taking Advantage of Coronavirus to Seize More Lands: Palestine
Zionist Entity Taking Advantage of Coronavirus to Seize More Lands: Palestine
12 April 2020
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
11 April 2020