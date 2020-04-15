0
Wednesday 15 April 2020 - 13:45

Berlin Slams Trump’s Decision to Freeze Payments to WHO

Story Code : 856873
Berlin Slams Trump’s Decision to Freeze Payments to WHO
“Blaming others won’t help… one of the best investments is to strengthen the UN, above all the under-financed WHO… in the development and distribution of tests and vaccines,” Maas wrote on Twitter, a day after US President Donald Trump accused the WHO of “severely mismanaging” the spread of coronavirus.

Trump accused the Geneva-based body of putting “political correctness abovelife-saving measures”.

The move sparked criticism across the world, and Maas joined the chorus on Wednesday, stressing the need for countries to “work together closely against COVID-19”.

Maas has previously taken aim at the Trump administration’s reaction to the virus crisis.

In an interview with Der Spiegel magazine last week, he said the United States had “played down the virus for a very long time”.
“There really isn’t any dispute, even in the USA, that many of the measures were taken too late,” he told Spiegel.
Comment


Featured Stories
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
15 April 2020
Israel
Israel's Violence Escalates as Palestine Requested Coronavirus Help
15 April 2020
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
15 April 2020
US is
US is 'Fixated' On Syria's Oil Fields as It Continues Operations as Coronavirus Rages
15 April 2020
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
14 April 2020
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
14 April 2020
Trump Claims He Has
Trump Claims He Has 'Total' Authority over Reopening Economy
14 April 2020
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
14 April 2020
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
13 April 2020
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
13 April 2020
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
13 April 2020
Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight
Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight
13 April 2020