Sunday 19 April 2020 - 12:15

Iranian President Says That a New Coronavirus Screening System Kicks off in Iran

Addressing the meeting of National Task Force Committee for Fighting Coronavirus, Rouhani said that with the new screening methods implemented in provinces throughout the country, “people close to COVID-19 patients will be tested and this important step takes us closer to harnessing the disease.”

Rouhani said mosques and holy sites in Iran would remain closed until at least May 4.

Iran allowed so-called low-risk businesses – including many shops, factories and workshops – to resume operations in Tehran on Saturday, a week after re-opening in the rest of the country.

“Mosques and religious centers will remain closed for the next two weeks … Decisions on gatherings during the (Muslim holy month of) Ramadan will be taken next week,” Rouhani said.

Schools and universities remain closed, and a ban on cultural, religious and sports gatherings has been imposed.

Rouhani said high-risk businesses – including theatres, gyms, saunas, beauty salons, and shopping centers – would remain closed “until further notice”.

The Iranian president said that people and businesses have helped a lot for fighting coronavirus by observing health protocols alongside the relentless efforts of the country’s medical staff and health sector.

The coronavirus issue is not finished yet or the protocols should be put aside, he was quoted by Iranian media as saying.

Rouhani appreciated the medical staff of hospitals for their sustainable efforts to fight the epidemic, adding that the number of those admitted to hospital has decreased, as well as those in critical condition and the number of deaths are on downward trend.

He also praised the Iranian people as saying: ““All this is very important for us. On the one hand, people cooperated, and on the other hand, the medical staff worked with all their power.”

The Iranian president said that coronavirus created difficult situation for the international community, but noted that the sanctions made it harder for the Islamic Republic.

“There is no country remained safe from plight of the virus. The situation across the world is hard. Social and political life has been affected; and economy has been damaged as well. But the conditions in Iran is extra difficult due to two years of sanctions.”
