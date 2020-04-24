0
Friday 24 April 2020 - 00:53

Pandemic is Fast Becoming ‘Human Rights Crisis’, UN Chief Warns

Story Code : 858601
Pandemic is Fast Becoming ‘Human Rights Crisis’, UN Chief Warns
In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Guterres said that while the coronavirus does not discriminate, its impacts do.

The UN chief pointed to existing discrimination in the delivery of public services to tackle COVID-19 and the “structural inequalities that impede access to them.”

Guterres released a UN report that is meant to be a human-rights blueprint to respond to the health, social and economic crisis gripping the world, stressing that “human rights cannot be an afterthought in times of crisis.”

“We see the disproportionate effects on certain communities, the rise of hate speech, the targeting of vulnerable groups, and the risks of heavy-handed security responses undermining the health response,” Guterres said.

The UN report also called on governments to act to mitigate the worst impacts of COVID-19 on jobs, livelihoods, access to basic services and family life.
Source : Agencies
Related Stories
UN chief warns of 'increasingly chaotic' world order
Islam Times - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning of growing chaos and confusion as the rules-based global order comes under a threat of breaking ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen
Yemen's Army Pushes Back Saudi-Led Coalition Infiltration Attempts
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
24 April 2020
US Tracks Iran’s First Military Satellite Successful Launch as it Enters into Orbit
US Tracks Iran’s First Military Satellite Successful Launch as it Enters into Orbit
23 April 2020
Russia Senator Rejects US Claim Iran’s Satellite Launch Violates UNSC Resolutions
Russia Senator Rejects US Claim Iran’s Satellite Launch Violates UNSC Resolutions
23 April 2020
Trump Threatening to “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats
Trump Threatening to “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats
23 April 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Patience Key to Overcome Major Challenges
Sayyed Nasrallah: Patience Key to Overcome Major Challenges
23 April 2020
Rouhani Said that Iran will Suffer Less Damage Given its Reduced Reliance on Crude Oil
Rouhani Said that Iran will Suffer Less Damage Given its Reduced Reliance on Crude Oil
22 April 2020
Israeli Occupation Army Violates Lebanon’s Border
Israeli Occupation Army Violates Lebanon’s Border
22 April 2020
British Health Secretary Announces Coronavirus Vaccine to Be Tested on Thursday
British Health Secretary Announces Coronavirus Vaccine to Be Tested on Thursday
22 April 2020
IRGC Launches First Military Satellite into Orbit
IRGC Launches First Military Satellite into Orbit
22 April 2020
Former Prime Minister of Libya Dies at 70
Former Prime Minister of Libya Dies at 70
21 April 2020
Trump Will Consider Blocking Saudi Oil Imports as US Prices Crash
Trump Will Consider Blocking Saudi Oil Imports as US Prices Crash
21 April 2020
European Stocks Slump as WTI Crashes Back Below Zero
European Stocks Slump as WTI Crashes Back Below Zero
21 April 2020