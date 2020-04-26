0
Sunday 26 April 2020 - 11:27

Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire

In remarks on Sunday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said over the previous 24 hours, the Saudi fighter jets carried out nearly 29 air raids against various areas of Yemen.

He added that the aggression of enemy fighters focused on Ma’rib, Jawf, Sa’ada, Ad Dali, and Sana’a.

The attacks came a day after the Saudi-led military coalition decided to “extend the ceasefire for a month,” according to its spokesman Turki al-Maliki, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A two-week ceasefire in Yemen announced earlier by the alliance expired on Thursday, without leading to a permanent truce.

The chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, dismissed the Saudi-led coalition’s extension of the unilateral ceasefire in the war-ravaged Arab country by one month, saying Yemenis are expecting serious actions rather than words, which are simply media maneuver.

The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
