0
Wednesday 29 April 2020 - 01:13

Zionist Minister of War Expressed Concern about Iran's Launch of Noor-1 Satellite

Story Code : 859633
Zionist Minister of War Expressed Concern about Iran
He made the remarks in a televised interview with a zionist channel.

Bennett also informed about the probability of exchanging prisoners with Palestine but warned that any military conflict between the two sides is possible.

The satellite, dubbed Noor-1 (Light), was placed into the orbit 425 kilometers above Earth’s surface.

The Noor-1 is Iran’s first multi-purpose satellite with application in the defense industry among other areas. It was launched by Qased, the country’s first three-stage satellite launcher.

On Friday, IRGC Aerospace Division Commander Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said that the country had received signals from Noor-1 satellite and that it plans to launch a future satellite in a higher orbit.

“We received the latest signal last night,” he added, explaining that the satellite orbits the earth every 90 minutes.

“The satellite’s configurations will be fully set in a few days allowing the satellite to attain its full operational capacity,” he added.

He said that the satellite launch has caught the enemies in surprise, following their economic pressures against the Islamic Republic and the nation.
Related Stories
IRGC’s Noor-1 Satellite: A new Chapter in Iran’s Defense Power
Islam Times - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) successfully placed the Islamic Republic’s first ever military satellite in its designated ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Several Civilians Killed in an Explosion of a Booby-Trapped Tanker Truck in Syria
Several Civilians Killed in an Explosion of a Booby-Trapped Tanker Truck in Syria's Afrin
Hamas Captured Israeli Military Drone Flying over Gaza
Hamas Captured Israeli Military Drone Flying over Gaza
28 April 2020
Lebanese Protesters Clash with Security Forces in Tripoli
Lebanese Protesters Clash with Security Forces in Tripoli
28 April 2020
Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Self-Declared Truce 108 Times, According to Reports
Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Self-Declared Truce 108 Times, According to Reports
28 April 2020
Iranian Armed Forces Warn that Any Provocative Move by US Will Draw Harsh Response
Iranian Armed Forces Warn that Any Provocative Move by US Will Draw Harsh Response
28 April 2020
Coronavirus Cases Pass 3 Million Worldwide
Coronavirus Cases Pass 3 Million Worldwide
27 April 2020
IRGC
IRGC's Satellite Launch Proved US Sanctions to be Ineffective
27 April 2020
Syria
Syria's Air Defenses Shot Down Israeli Missiles over Damascus
27 April 2020
Baghdad & Washington Will Start Talks in June to Schedule the Full Withdrawal of US Forces
Baghdad & Washington Will Start Talks in June to Schedule the Full Withdrawal of US Forces
27 April 2020
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
26 April 2020
Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire
Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire
26 April 2020
Saudi Arabia May be Forced to Borrow $60 bln to Survive Oil Price Crisis
Saudi Arabia May be Forced to Borrow $60 bln to Survive Oil Price Crisis
26 April 2020
Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur
Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur'an: Leader
26 April 2020