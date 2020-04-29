Zionist Minister of War Expressed Concern about Iran's Launch of Noor-1 Satellite

Islam Times - Zionist regime's minister of war Naftali Bennett expressed concern about Iran’s launch of Noor-1 satellite and all the other improvements of the country.

He made the remarks in a televised interview with a zionist channel.Bennett also informed about the probability of exchanging prisoners with Palestine but warned that any military conflict between the two sides is possible.The satellite, dubbed Noor-1 (Light), was placed into the orbit 425 kilometers above Earth’s surface.The Noor-1 is Iran’s first multi-purpose satellite with application in the defense industry among other areas. It was launched by Qased, the country’s first three-stage satellite launcher.On Friday, IRGC Aerospace Division Commander Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said that the country had received signals from Noor-1 satellite and that it plans to launch a future satellite in a higher orbit.“We received the latest signal last night,” he added, explaining that the satellite orbits the earth every 90 minutes.“The satellite’s configurations will be fully set in a few days allowing the satellite to attain its full operational capacity,” he added.He said that the satellite launch has caught the enemies in surprise, following their economic pressures against the Islamic Republic and the nation.