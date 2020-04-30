0
Thursday 30 April 2020 - 12:54

Saudi-Led Coalition Responsible for COVID-19 Outbreak in Aden: Yemen’s Al-Houthi

Story Code : 859961
Saudi-Led Coalition Responsible for COVID-19 Outbreak in Aden: Yemen’s Al-Houthi
“We consider the countries of the American-Saudi [coalition] and its allies accountable [for the spread of COVID-19], as they have ignored the quarantine regime or any [other] precautions”, Al-Houthi said.

Al-Houthi’s remarks came after two coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Aden on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, five COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Aden. Following the increase in cases, the United Nations expressed concern over an outbreak that could potentially overwhelm the country’s already fragile healthcare system.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, whose military campaign has killed or injured tens of thousands of Yemenis.

The coalition has been also imposing a harsh blockade on the Arab impoverished country, causing the humanitarian situation to be worsened.
Related Stories
Houthi: Saudi-led siege of Yemen’s al-Durayhimi ‘obvious crime’
Islam Times - Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has lambasted as an “obvious crime” the tight siege that has been placed on the Yemeni city of ...
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
30 April 2020
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
30 April 2020
UN Expert Calls for War Crimes Probe in Myanmar
UN Expert Calls for War Crimes Probe in Myanmar
30 April 2020
Coronavirus Death Toll in US Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War
Coronavirus Death Toll in US Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War
29 April 2020
US Warship was “Expelled” When it Trespassed into China
US Warship was “Expelled” When it Trespassed into China's Territorial Waters
29 April 2020
Detained Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Prison
Detained Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Prison
29 April 2020
Several Civilians Killed in an Explosion of a Booby-Trapped Tanker Truck in Syria
Several Civilians Killed in an Explosion of a Booby-Trapped Tanker Truck in Syria's Afrin
29 April 2020
Hamas Captured Israeli Military Drone Flying over Gaza
Hamas Captured Israeli Military Drone Flying over Gaza
28 April 2020
Lebanese Protesters Clash with Security Forces in Tripoli
Lebanese Protesters Clash with Security Forces in Tripoli
28 April 2020
Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Self-Declared Truce 108 Times, According to Reports
Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Self-Declared Truce 108 Times, According to Reports
28 April 2020
Iranian Armed Forces Warn that Any Provocative Move by US Will Draw Harsh Response
Iranian Armed Forces Warn that Any Provocative Move by US Will Draw Harsh Response
28 April 2020
Coronavirus Cases Pass 3 Million Worldwide
Coronavirus Cases Pass 3 Million Worldwide
27 April 2020