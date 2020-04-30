Syria Condemns Germany Designation of Hezbollah as a Terrorist Organization
Story Code : 860032
“The German government decision frankly embodies its yielding to the dictates of the world Zionism and its heinous subjection to the US policies which support the occupation entity,” A source at the Foreign Ministry said.
It added that Syria sees the unjust decision as a legion of honor for Hezbollah and a clear recognition of its role in resisting the Zionist aggression and foiling the western projects which target the higher interests of the Arab nation.