Houthi Leader Calls On Saudi-Led Coalition to ‘Abide’ by Ceasefire Agreement

Islam Times - Chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammed Ali al-Houthi called on the Saudi-led coalition waging war on the Arab country to abide by a recent United Nations-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Recently, the coalition accused Houthi Ansarullah movement of “violating” the ceasefire agreement.Al-Houthi said that the allegations were “groundless”, holding the coalition’s “attacks and siege” responsible for the arrival of the novel coronavirus in Yemen, the Middle East Monitor reported on Monday.He also accused the coalition’s air force of “shelling food supplies in Al-Bayda governorate”.Ten people have been found to have contracted COVID-19 in Yemen, two of whom have died.On April 24, the Saudi-led military coalition decided to “extend the ceasefire for a month,” according to its spokesman Turki al-Maliki.Al-Houthi dismissed the Saudi-led coalition’s extension of the unilateral ceasefire, saying Yemenis are expecting serious actions rather than words, which are simply media maneuver.The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).