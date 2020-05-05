Zionist Regime Destroys Palestinian Agricultural Structures in Jordan Valley

Islam Times - Israeli regime has demolished four agricultural facilities belonging to Palestinians in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestine Information Center, citing local activists, reported on Monday that the demolition took place in the village of Jiftlik of the Jordan Valley.The Israeli authorities also destroyed a water well, a barn and a pool in the same area.On Sunday, an Israeli court rejected a petition filed by the structure owner, Palestinian citizen Murad Jaber.Based on new draconian Israeli practices, Palestinian citizens who receive demolition orders are not given enough time limits to file petitions or even evacuate their property.In recent weeks, Israel has desperately attempted to confiscate large private Palestinian lands in the Jordan Valley in preparation for completely annexing the West Bank settlements.The valley accounts for almost a third of the occupied West Bank area.Since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank, it has sent thousands of settlers to the Jordan Valley. Some of the settlements in which they live were built almost entirely on private Palestinian land.The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has condemned the Israeli regime’s plan to seize Palestinian land in the area of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern West Bank city of al-Khalil. The ministry, in a statement released on Monday, said Palestine will take the recent decision along with other settlement plans to the International Criminal Court.More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.Less than a month before US President Donald Trump took office, the United Nations Security Council in December 2016 adopted Resolution 2334, calling on Israel to “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem” al-Quds.Palestinians reject Trump’s so-called peace proposal as it awards the Israeli regime nearly all the occupied land on which it has built its illegal settlements.Dubbed the “Deal of the Century,” the blueprint effectively grants the Israeli regime a green light to annex even the most isolated settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.