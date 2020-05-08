0
Friday 8 May 2020 - 04:03

Shots Fired at Doctor’s Office in Cologne, Multiple Injuries Reported

Police have scrambled extra patrols to look for a female suspect who is still on the run. As it is usually done in high-risk situations, Neumarkt area has been sealed off, with residents told to keep away for their safety, RT reported.

Some outlets suggested the runaway woman was undergoing a psychotherapy treatment at the building. Her treating doctor, an office assistant, and several other patients were inside when the shooting began.

The police assume that the woman, who apparently has mental health issues, went into hiding at her flat. A specially trained police task force has been dispatched, but no action has been reported to have been taken so far.

Cologne, a city of one million people, has seen a string of violent incidents in recent years. In 2019, police responded to a call involving a man opening fire near the city’s main train station. No one was hurt and the suspect was quickly apprehended by a swiftly arriving task force.

The year prior to that, a Syrian man armed with a pistol and a Molotov cocktail, took three people hostage at the same station. The hostage situation ended after the city’s counter-terrorism team entered the building and shot the suspect dead. On this occasion, the victims survived, but some had to undergo a series of life-saving surgeries.
