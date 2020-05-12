0
Tuesday 12 May 2020 - 23:16

Number of US Coronavirus Deaths Higher Than Official Toll: Health Official Fauci

Story Code : 862341
“Most of us feel that the number of deaths are likely higher than that [official] number… I don’t know exactly what percent higher, but almost certainly it’s higher,” Fauci said.
He has been remotely testifying to the US Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions (HELP) Committee.

Last week, Fauci announced that he would start a “modified quarantine” after having a “low risk” contact with a White House staffer who had tested positive for COVID-19.

As of 12 May, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US stands at 1,351,200, with 80,897 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
