0
Saturday 16 May 2020 - 10:58

Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict

Story Code : 863033
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
“If Israel really annexes the West Bank in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” King Abdullah II said in an interview with Der Spiegel published on Friday.

“Leaders who advocate a one-state solution do not understand what that would mean,” he said, adding that there would be more chaos and extremism in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set July 1 for the start of cabinet discussions on extending Israeli appropriation to settlements in the West Bank and annexing the Jordan Valley.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem (al-Quds) during the Six-Day War in 1967. It later annexed East Jerusalem (al-Quds) in a move not recognized by the international community.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem (al-Quds) as its capital.

But Israel's aggressive settlement expansion and annexation plans have dealt a serious blow to any prospects of peace. The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued settlement expansion on Palestinian territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
16 May 2020
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian FM Rejects Merkel Allegations on Russian Hacking
15 May 2020
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
15 May 2020
Trump Threatens to Cut off Relations with China
Trump Threatens to Cut off Relations with China
15 May 2020
Venezuela Captures 39 Ex-Soldiers Trying to Enter Country
Venezuela Captures 39 Ex-Soldiers Trying to Enter Country
15 May 2020
U.S. Envoy Threatens to Trigger Return of U.N. Sanctions on Iran
U.S. Envoy Threatens to Trigger Return of U.N. Sanctions on Iran
14 May 2020
Truck Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghan City of Gardez Kills Five
Truck Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghan City of Gardez Kills Five
14 May 2020
Syria Emerged Victorious in Universal War, Warns ‘Israel’ against Any Folly: Sayyed Nasrallah
Syria Emerged Victorious in Universal War, Warns ‘Israel’ against Any Folly: Sayyed Nasrallah
14 May 2020
Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran Influence & Regime
Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran Influence & Regime's Annexation Plot
14 May 2020
Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode
Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode
13 May 2020
Russian FM Condemns US’ Baseless Accusations Against Russia, China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Russian FM Condemns US’ Baseless Accusations Against Russia, China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
13 May 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Investigation into Naval Accident
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Investigation into Naval Accident
13 May 2020