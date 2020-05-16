0
Saturday 16 May 2020 - 18:50

Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq

“What is particularly worrying in this regard is the situation in several African regions, although I cannot say that the terrorist threat in other countries has become weak,” explained Syromolotov in an interview with Sputnik published on Friday.

He added that “the situation in a number of regions of the world can only cause concern.”

The Russian deputy foreign minister continued, “For example, terrorist groups seek to gain ‘points’ taking advantage of the pandemic, by intensifying their activities in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Iraq.”

“In light of the conditions of the imposed social distancing system in Europe due to the spread of the corona pandemic, the threat has not disappeared there either, despite the absence of large concentrations of people,” according to Syromolotov, who pointed out that “the idle cells of international terrorist groups in these countries have not disappeared.

“We hope that amid the spread of the coronavirus, the international community will not lose its cohesion and firmness in the joint war against terrorism.”
