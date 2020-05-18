0
Monday 18 May 2020 - 10:02

US Responsible for Any Unwise Measures against Iranian Ships: FM Spokesman

Mousavi reiterated that the United States has no right to create nuisance against Iranian tankers in the free Seas and has no right to create obstacles to the international trade under the excuse of unlawful sanctions, warning of consequences and strong response from Iran.

Iran has issued the necessary warnings through the Swiss Ambassador in Tehran and Iran’s Permanent Representations at the United Nations as well as Zarif’s letter to the UN Secretary-General against any inadvertent actions by the US in the high Seas, he further noted.
