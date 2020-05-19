0
Tuesday 19 May 2020 - 09:08

Four Killed & 23 Injured after Earthquake in Southwest China

Story Code : 863577
Four Killed & 23 Injured after Earthquake in Southwest China
The shallow quake in Qiaojia county struck late on Monday evening, the Yunnan government said in a statement on its social media account.

Video clips on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo showed shoppers taking cover in a store as boxes flew off the shelves, while students in a classroom elsewhere scrambled to hide under their desks before covering their heads with textbooks.

The quake hit near the city of Zhaotong, with a population of over six million, and registered 5.0-magnitude, according to China’s government seismology authority.

Around 600 rescue workers have been sent to the disaster area, the Yunnan government said, including firefighters and soldiers from the local division of the People’s Liberation Army.
Related Stories
Four Killed in Sri Lanka Military Plane Crash
Islam Times - A Sri Lankan air force plane crashed in a tea-growing mountainous region Friday, killing the four crew on board, a military official said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
19 May 2020
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
19 May 2020
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
19 May 2020
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
18 May 2020
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan's Ghazni
18 May 2020
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 May 2020
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Taliban Does Not Recognize Afghanistan High Peace Council
17 May 2020
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha'abi Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center
17 May 2020
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
17 May 2020
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
17 May 2020
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
16 May 2020
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
16 May 2020