Seven Soldiers, Civilian Killed in Two Terror Attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan

Islam Times -

Seven Pakistani soldiers and one civilian died in two separate terror incidents in Balochistan province on Monday night, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military media wing of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, said on Tuesday.According to a statement released by the ISPR, the first incident took place in the Mach area of Balochistan where six people including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and a civilian driver, were killed when the Frontier Corps patrolling unit’s reconnaissance vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) while returning to its base.“The deceased have been identified as soldiers – Naib Subedar Ihsan Ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad while the civilian driver has been identidies as Abdul Jabbar,” the ISPR statement said.The second incident was reported from the Kech area of Balochistan where a soldier was killed during an encounter with militants. According to the military media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the deceased soldier has been identified as Sipahi Imdad Ali.