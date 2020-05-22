0
Friday 22 May 2020 - 11:15

Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers

Story Code : 864230
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
Khashoggi -- a royal family insider turned critic -- was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was accused of ordering the killing but the kingdom has strongly denied this.

"His ambush and heinous murder does not have a statute of limitations and no one has the right to pardon his killers. I and others will not stop until we get #JusticeForJamal," Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz tweeted.

"The killers came from Saudi with premeditation to lure, ambush & kill him... We will not pardon the killers nor those who ordered the killing," she added.

Cengiz was responding to the Washington Post columnist's son Salah Khashoggi who tweeted earlier Friday that the sons "forgive and pardon those who killed our father" during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting which ends this weekend.

Analysts believe the announcement could spare the lives of five unnamed people sentenced to death over the murder in a December court ruling.

Turkish officials say Khashoggi, 59, was strangled and his body was cut into pieces by a 15-man Saudi group inside the kingdom's mission. His remains have never been found.
Comment


Featured Stories
The “Virus of Zionism” Won
The “Virus of Zionism” Won't Last Long and Will be Eliminated: Ayatollah Khamenei
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
22 May 2020
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
22 May 2020
Muslim World
Muslim World's Freedom-Fighters, Peace-Seekers Support Palestine
22 May 2020
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
21 May 2020
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 May 2020
Venezuela
Venezuela's Military Will Escort Iranian Tankers Delivering Fuel to the Country
21 May 2020
Iran Slams Trump for Escalating His Threat against WHO amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran Slams Trump for Escalating His Threat against WHO amid Coronavirus Outbreak
21 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah to Martyr Suleimani: We Will Pray in Al-Quds, We are Preparing for That Day!
Sayyed Nasrallah to Martyr Suleimani: We Will Pray in Al-Quds, We are Preparing for That Day!
By: Marwa Haidar
21 May 2020
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
20 May 2020
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
20 May 2020
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
20 May 2020
Afghan Mosque Attack Killing 8 & Wounding 12 Others
Afghan Mosque Attack Killing 8 & Wounding 12 Others
20 May 2020