0
Friday 22 May 2020 - 11:59

International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic

Story Code : 864238
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, as it has been tradition since a historical decree by founder of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, saw activists express their solidarity with the people of Palestine in unique ways after annual demonstrations were called off due to COVID-19 fears.

Social media users posted a wide range of videos from previous Quds Day rallies to missile launches by Palestinian resistance groups and even military parades by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah as well as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The Houthi Ansarullah movement and its years-long resistance against Saudi-led aggressors was also a major source of inspiration for online content that encouraged fighting the Israeli military.

Late IRGC Quds Force Commander General Qassem Soleimani and his recently-published letter to a Palestinian leader, where he predicts the liberation of Quds, was also a recurring theme.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also took part by promoting the #FlayTheFlag campaign, asking users to post pictures with Palestine’s flag.

Besides Ayatollah Khamenei, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Houthi Ansarullah chief Abdul-Malik Badreddin Houthi and other resistance leaders were also slated to make speeches later in the day.

This year’s Quds Day coincides with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push to annex Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank.

The new land grab project is a by-product of US President Donald Trump’s so-called deal of the century peace initiative, which blatantly undermines Palestine’s right to statehood in exchange for vague promises of basic economic opportunities.
Related Stories
International Al-Quds day held in Gaza‎
Islam Times - Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have marked the International Al-Quds Day. The last Friday in the holy month of Ramadan is marked to hold events in support of the Palestinians ...
Comment


Featured Stories
The “Virus of Zionism” Won
The “Virus of Zionism” Won't Last Long and Will be Eliminated: Ayatollah Khamenei
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
22 May 2020
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
22 May 2020
Muslim World
Muslim World's Freedom-Fighters, Peace-Seekers Support Palestine
22 May 2020
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
21 May 2020
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 May 2020
Venezuela
Venezuela's Military Will Escort Iranian Tankers Delivering Fuel to the Country
21 May 2020
Iran Slams Trump for Escalating His Threat against WHO amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran Slams Trump for Escalating His Threat against WHO amid Coronavirus Outbreak
21 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah to Martyr Suleimani: We Will Pray in Al-Quds, We are Preparing for That Day!
Sayyed Nasrallah to Martyr Suleimani: We Will Pray in Al-Quds, We are Preparing for That Day!
By: Marwa Haidar
21 May 2020
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
20 May 2020
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
20 May 2020
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
20 May 2020
Afghan Mosque Attack Killing 8 & Wounding 12 Others
Afghan Mosque Attack Killing 8 & Wounding 12 Others
20 May 2020