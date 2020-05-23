0
Saturday 23 May 2020 - 01:12

Popular Mobilization Units Targeted ISIL's Bases in Iraq's Saladin

Story Code : 864349
Popular Mobilization Units Targeted ISIL
Hashd al-Sha’abi forces continue to carry out anti-terrorist measures in various parts of Iraq, according to Baghdad Today. 

According to the report, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have targeted the positions of the remnants of ISIL terrorist forces in a new operation in the eastern province of Saladin.

During the operation, four ISIL takfiri forces were killed and several others were wounded.

Previously, during a clash between Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and ISIL forces on May 19, a number of ISIL terrorist members have been killed in the north of Diyala Governorate, eastern of Iraq. 

In recent weeks, they also identified two ISIL terrorist bases on the outskirts of Mosul in a reconnaissance operation. Based on accurate intelligence from Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, Iraq’s Army carried airstrike attacks against the ISIL bases in Mosul. All ISIL members present in the two bases were killed and their equipment destroyed in the bombing of Iraqi fighters.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Shall Return to Palestinians
Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Shall Return to Palestinians
The “Virus of Zionism” Won
The “Virus of Zionism” Won't Last Long and Will be Eliminated: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 May 2020
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
22 May 2020
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
22 May 2020
Muslim World
Muslim World's Freedom-Fighters, Peace-Seekers Support Palestine
22 May 2020
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
21 May 2020
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 May 2020
Venezuela
Venezuela's Military Will Escort Iranian Tankers Delivering Fuel to the Country
21 May 2020
Iran Slams Trump for Escalating His Threat against WHO amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran Slams Trump for Escalating His Threat against WHO amid Coronavirus Outbreak
21 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah to Martyr Suleimani: We Will Pray in Al-Quds, We are Preparing for That Day!
Sayyed Nasrallah to Martyr Suleimani: We Will Pray in Al-Quds, We are Preparing for That Day!
By: Marwa Haidar
21 May 2020
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
20 May 2020
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
20 May 2020
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
20 May 2020