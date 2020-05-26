0
Tuesday 26 May 2020 - 11:27

Chicago Memorial Day Weekend Shootings, 10 Killed and 40 Wounded

The latest death tally was the highest since 2015, when cops reported 12 fatal shootings over the holiday weekend.

One large gathering in Chicago's Englewood section, caught on Instagram video, required multiple cops after gunshots were fired. Two officers were hurt and two men were arrested after the incident in the 7000 block of South Lowe Avenue.

This past weekend's rise in violence had been expected by cops, who were prepared with added patrols.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control has been asked to investigate new coronavirus cases in the city, as well as in Los Angeles, and Washington, DC, by the White House coronavirus task force.

New daily coronavirus cases are refusing to drop in the cities despite ongoing shutdowns causing concern, task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx revealed Friday.

"Even though Washington has remained closed, L.A. has remained closed, Chicago has remained closed, we still see these ongoing cases," she told reporters during a White House news briefing.
