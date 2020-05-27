0
Wednesday 27 May 2020 - 07:10

Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela Stated that US Unilateral Sanctions have Lost their Effectiveness

He went on to say that two of five Iranian oil tankers named “FORTUNE” and “FOREST” arrived in Venezuela safely and were not attacked by any country.

Sending Iranian oil tankers, carrying fuel and raw materials for equipping Venezuelan refineries, was based on the international protocols, he said, adding, “for, movement of commercial ships and oil tankers is within the framework of international seafaring rules and responsible international organizations knew about the route of these tankers and commercial ships previously.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Soltani termed the day of arrival of Iranian oil tankers to Venezuela 'as a great and historic day for the two nations of Iran and Venezuela' which are under unilateral US sanctions.

As a country violating the international treaties, the United States failed to impose restrictions for these tankers, he said, adding, “however, the United States has a long list of breaching international treaties and agreements with other countries in its history.”

He reiterated that unilateral US sanctions imposed against Venezuela and Iran as well as several other countries are not as effective as before.  
