Iran Condemns Unilateral Sanctions on Syria

Islam Times - A senior Iranian diplomat denounced the illegal and inhumane sanctions that have been unilaterally imposed on Syria, calling for efforts to help the Syrian people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Senior Assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji and the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen discussed the latest political and on-the-ground developments in Syria, humanitarian issues, the Syrian people’s problems, and holding the next meeting of Syria’s Constitutional Committee.They also stressed the necessity of providing humanitarian assistance for the people of Syria, particularly amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, helping the return of the displaced persons and refugees, and the continuation of the political process for the peaceful settlement of the Syrian issue.In the conversation, the senior assistant to Iran’s foreign minister highlighted the illegality and inhumanity of the unilateral sanctions against Syria, calling for the removal of the sanctions.Khaji also stressed the need for the restoration of stability and security to Syria and the fight against terrorism.Since the outbreak of war and foreign militancy in Syria in 2011, Iran has stood by the Syrian government and supported its people against terrorist groups, including Daesh (ISIL).The Syrian army has managed to liberate most of the areas occupied by terrorists over the past months and has begun the reconstruction process.