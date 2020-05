Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday condemned the measure taken by the US to cancel waivers to sanctions against Iran’s nuclear facilities, terming the move as unfortunate.

Addressing weekly news briefing, she raised the question whether Washington expect the US to build the Arak Reactor Facility.Let us remind them that the indicators were approved with the consent and coordination of American experts; she said, adding, the plans were a response to the concerns of the American side to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).