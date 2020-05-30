0
Saturday 30 May 2020 - 09:27

Pentagon Reportedly Puts Military Police on Alert to Provide Assistance in Riot-Hit Minneapolis

Story Code : 865591
Pentagon Reportedly Puts Military Police on Alert to Provide Assistance in Riot-Hit Minneapolis
It is understood that the order applies to a total of 800 troops based at four military installations: in North Carolina, New York, Colorado, and Kansas.

The units would be deployed under the Insurrection Act of 1807, which was last used to suppress the racially-charged 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Trump reportedly made the request to put troops on the ready during a phone call on Thursday night, asking Secretary of Defence Mark Esper for rapid deployment options should the Minneapolis protests continue to spiral out of control.

On Thursday, 500 Minnesota National Guard soldiers and 200 State Patrol troopers were dispatched to Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding communities at the request of state Governor Tim Walz.

A Pentagon spokesperon said that Walz had not requested the deployment of military police.

Earlier in the day, President Trump accused the Democrat governor of a “total lack of leadership” and threatened to involve the military more deeply in the riots.

Minneapolis has been rocked by widespread protests for four consecutive days in the wake of the Monday death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old black man, who was detained on suspicion of passing a fake $20 bill, died after white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for about eight minutes.

A video of the incident filmed by bystanders, which showed that Floyd was unarmed and pleaded for air, has gone viral and fuelled racial tensions.

Protesters took to streets to demand that Chauvin and three other cops who participated in the detention be arrested and prosecuted.

All four were fired, but not charged on Tuesday, and the protests quickly descended into violence and vandalism, with vigilantes clashing with police, looting stores, burning down buildings and torching the police precinct were the four cops had worked.

On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Source : Sputnik
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
30 May 2020
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
30 May 2020
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
29 May 2020
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
29 May 2020
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
29 May 2020
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
29 May 2020
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
28 May 2020
Moscow Concerned about Attempts to Defame WHO: Russian FM
Moscow Concerned about Attempts to Defame WHO: Russian FM
28 May 2020
Live Nuclear Test Could Occur within Months if Trump Orders it: US Official
Live Nuclear Test Could Occur within Months if Trump Orders it: US Official
28 May 2020
Xi Jinping Urges Chinese Military to Prepare for War
Xi Jinping Urges Chinese Military to Prepare for War
28 May 2020
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
27 May 2020
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
27 May 2020