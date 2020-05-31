0
Sunday 31 May 2020 - 06:56

Iraqi Official: Daesh Suffers Serious Rift among Members

Story Code : 865719
Iraqi Official: Daesh Suffers Serious Rift among Members
The spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces Yahya Rasool announced on Saturday that major disagreement has arisen within the terrorist organization after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the terrorist group.

“Targeting the main commanders of this terrorist organization has great significance.” He said.

Referring to the operation that led to the killing of one of the ISIS commanders, he noted, “He was not stationed in a fixed location and did not use any telephone or communication services, but was eventually killed in an airstrike in Deir ez-Zor.”

“We are witnessing a lack of clear command among ISIS. The remnants of ISIS still exist, and we must step up our efforts to target them. ISIS was preparing for a large-scale operation called Ramadan, which was foiled by intelligence forces.” he spokesperson added.
Related Stories
Iraqi officials condemn violent Basra protests, point finger at US, Daesh, Ba'athists
Islam Times - Iraqi officials have denounced recent deadly demonstrations in the southern city of Basra, saying they believe the US, Daesh terrorists ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
31 May 2020
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
31 May 2020
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
30 May 2020
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
30 May 2020
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
30 May 2020
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
30 May 2020
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
29 May 2020
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
29 May 2020
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
29 May 2020
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
29 May 2020
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
28 May 2020