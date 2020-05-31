Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid

Islam Times - Jordan warned Britain and the US against the “unprecedented danger” posed by an Israeli regime's scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory.

The Arab country's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Dominic Raab, said the Tel Aviv regime's plan to impose its “sovereignty” over West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley is “an unprecedented danger that threatens the chance of peace.”The top Jordanian diplomat called on Raaab to prevent Israel from moving forward with the annexation plan. He further stressed the significance of “urgent and active interference” by the international community to “protect the chances of peace.”In a separate conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Safadi expressed Jordan’s strong opposition to Israel's push for consolidating its occupation of Palestinian lands.The annexation scheme "undermines all peace prospects,” he noted.A deal underlying Israel’s new coalition administration, sworn in earlier this month, allows the regime to initiate the annexation legislation from July 1.US President Donald Trump gave Tel Aviv the green light for the annexation in his self-proclaimed “deal of the century,” which was unveiled in January with the aim of legitimizing Israel’s occupation and re-drawing the Middle East map.The US plot calls for the creation of a Palestinian state with limited control over its own security and borders. It also bars Palestinian refugees from returning to their homeland, enshrines Jerusalem al-Quds as “Israel’s undivided capital” and allows the regime to annex settlements and the Jordan Valley.Speaking to the Israeli newspaper Makor Rishon, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Tel Aviv's "sovereignty" would be applied to 30 percent of the West Bank, which is the equivalent of 50 percent of Area C.Asked whether the mapping process of the would-be annexed area was complete, Netanyahu replied, “Not yet, we are still working on it.”Netanyahu’s pledge to go through with the annexation has sparked condemnations from Palestinians as well as Israeli allies in Europe and across the Arab world.