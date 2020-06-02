0
Tuesday 2 June 2020 - 06:23

US Maximum Pressure hasn’t Brought Iranians to their Knees: Iranian FM

Story Code : 866085
US Maximum Pressure hasn’t Brought Iranians to their Knees: Iranian FM
“The “knee-on-neck” technique is nothing new: Same cabal—who've admitted to habitually “lie, cheat, steal"—have been employing it on 80M Iranians for 2 yrs, calling it “maximum pressure,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

“It hasn't brought us to our knees. Nor will it abase African-Americans,” it added.

In recent days, American people poured into streets to protest against the death of George Floyd - a black man who was unarmed and died in hands of the police putting pressure on his throat until he choked.

Meanwhile, in a separate message earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry had said, “Iran regrets the tragic murder of black Americans, denounces deadly racial profiling in the United States & urges the authorities to do justice for every case."

"The protestors' voice must be heard. In doing so, suppressing the suffering of Americans & #PressFreedom must URGENTLY be stopped," it added.

In another development earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message referred to the brutal killing of a black man by the US police and said the US Administration even glorifies systematic racism and white supremacism.
Related Stories
National dialogue only solution to Syria crisis: Iranian FM
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi has dismissed the idea of foreign intervention in Syria, saying that the crisis in the Arab country can only be resolved through ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
1 June 2020
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
1 June 2020
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
31 May 2020
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
31 May 2020
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
31 May 2020
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
30 May 2020
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
30 May 2020
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
30 May 2020
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
30 May 2020
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
29 May 2020
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
29 May 2020