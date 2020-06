Islam Times - The Russian Foreign Ministry has said in a statement that Moscow agrees with President Donald Trump’s remark that the G7 is “outdated”, and “no longer properly reflects things happening in the world”.

The US will hold the next G7 summit, which was initially scheduled to take place in June. However, on 31 May, Trump said that the meeting would be postponed until September, adding that the current format is “outdated” and that he will invite the leaders of India, Australia, South Korea, and Russia to the next summit.