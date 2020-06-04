Sheikh Qassim: Imam Khomeini's Revolution was Like Those of Prophets

Islam Times - Bahrain's leading Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim pointed to the characteristics of the Islamic Revolution founder Imam Khomeini.

In a speech delivered on Wednesday on the occasion of the 31st demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini, Bahrain's top cleric said that Imam Khomeini's revolution was like revolutions of prophets.He noted that Imam's revolution didn't confine to just one aspect as it enjoyed multiple ones.The Islamic Revolution has dealt with great plots hatched by enemies, however, it has managed to get through all difficulties, he said.The only things that make a great revolution are its aims and ideals, he said. "If a revolution is not for God and His path, it will never turn into a major one."The Islamic Revolution followed the aims of revolutions introduced by prophets, he stressed.Imam Khomeini was a great man and is a model for the Islamic Ummah and the humankind, he said, noting that his Revolution is not limited to a specific time.Sheikh Isa Qassim noted that the Islamic Revolution is a source of pride and dignity for all the Islamic Ummah and safeguarding it is the duty of all the Islamic Ummah.