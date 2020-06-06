0
Saturday 6 June 2020 - 07:24

Syria: Protest against US-Backed SDF Forces in Hasaka Countryside

Story Code : 866881
SANA news agency said that protests took place in al-Shadadi city.

“Protests against practices of US occupation-backed QSD groups were renewed in al-Shadadi city and its countryside after the martyrdom of a civilian due to bullets fired by QSD on Thursday,” the agenc said referring to Arabic acronym of SDF.

The agency quoted local sources in al-Shadadi city as saying that the protest was in condemnation of QSD groups’ practices, the poor living conditions, and random fire shots at the locals.

The protestors cut off the main roads in the city with tires and stones, demanding QSD leave the area, according to SANA.

On Thursday, a civilian was martyred, and three others were injured by QSD bullets when the US-backed groups dispersed a protests held against their practices in al-Shadadi city.
